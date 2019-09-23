LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

