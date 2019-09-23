LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 136,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.