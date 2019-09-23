Linda Price Down 34.1% This Week (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Nanex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Linda has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008314 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com . Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, YoBit, BitFlip, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

