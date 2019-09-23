LIFE Market Capitalization Tops $647,491.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $647,491.00 and approximately $8,789.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00199886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.01171072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

