Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:DFCH opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. Distribution Finance Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.52. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.09.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.