Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBA. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

BBA stock opened at GBX 316.60 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. BBA Aviation has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

