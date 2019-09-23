Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.83

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 323725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.90 target price on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

