Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.83.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $177.36 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. Lennox International’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total transaction of $2,171,800.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,829.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,930 shares of company stock worth $2,846,432 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lennox International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

