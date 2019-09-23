LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $6,099.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00202289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.01203467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00091827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 630,570,070 coins and its circulating supply is 269,579,721 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.