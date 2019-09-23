Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 704 ($9.20).

LON LRE opened at GBX 721.50 ($9.43) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 732 ($9.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 698.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7,215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total transaction of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02). Also, insider Sally Williams acquired 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

