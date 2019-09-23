Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEP. Macquarie cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

KEP stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 205,756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,279,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,052 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

