Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.10

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 5766509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a PE ratio of -116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1303994 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 74,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$498,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,933,143. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$37,781.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,296.56. Insiders have sold 101,780 shares of company stock valued at $683,270 in the last three months.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

