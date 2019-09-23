Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Receives $21.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 13,773,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,574. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

