Just Eat PLC (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Just Eat PLC (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of JSTLF stock remained flat at $$9.45 during midday trading on Friday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441. Just Eat has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

