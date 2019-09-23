Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 479,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Jumei International worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMEI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jumei International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE JMEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,576. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

