JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on HeadHunter Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

