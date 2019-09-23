JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Trading Down 1.1%

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), 114,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 125,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.22. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

