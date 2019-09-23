John C. Huffard, Jr. Sells 25,466 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $636,140.68.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $12,987,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,023,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 292,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $15,367,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

