JET8 (J8T) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, JET8 has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. JET8 has a market cap of $315,021.00 and approximately $351.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00200576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.01181166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official website is jet8.io

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.