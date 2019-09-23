Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.63

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 11949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $516,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,960. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

