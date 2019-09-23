iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.50

Shares of iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.50 and traded as high as $11.92. iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.

About iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

