Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $9.95. Ion Geophysical shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 82,982 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 2,207.78%. The company had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 345.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 122.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.