Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Declares — Dividend of $0.07

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $30.60. 4,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89.

