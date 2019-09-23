Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Plans $0.03 — Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of XSHQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

