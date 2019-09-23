Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2888 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.03. 8,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $72.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.