Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Declares $0.33 — Dividend

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3314 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

