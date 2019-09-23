Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Announces $0.93 — Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9314 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
XLG traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.86 and a 1-year high of $217.39.
Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile
Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.