Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Announces $0.93 — Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9314 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

XLG traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.86 and a 1-year high of $217.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

