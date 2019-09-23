Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock remained flat at $$30.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.