Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Announces $0.80 — Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.802 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,702. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $111.19 and a 12 month high of $141.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

