Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Announces $0.80 — Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.802 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,702. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $111.19 and a 12 month high of $141.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
