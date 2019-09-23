Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.35

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3477 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

