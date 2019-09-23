Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.35

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3477 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $58.37.
Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
