Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) Declares $0.21 — Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of OYLD stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

