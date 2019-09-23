Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:OVOL)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1194 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of OVOL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

