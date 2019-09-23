Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:USLB)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1242 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 98.3% per year over the last three years.

USLB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.66. 19,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,927. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

