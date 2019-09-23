Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.28. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,352. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $144.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03.

