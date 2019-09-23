Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.54 (NYSEARCA:IMFD)

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5435 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMFD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

