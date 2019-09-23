Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Plans $0.16 — Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1577 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.