Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Declares — Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1745 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.
Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile
See Also: What is a put option?
