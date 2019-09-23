Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Declares — Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1745 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.