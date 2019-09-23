Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

