Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $47.33.
About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.