Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PSL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.68. 5,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,039. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

