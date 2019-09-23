Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.67

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and traded as low as $26.85. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 3,459 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $200,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $265,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 309.3% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 37.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

