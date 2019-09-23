Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of PWZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. 76,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,140. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

