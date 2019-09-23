Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) to Issue — Dividend of $0.25

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2516 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.95. 25,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

