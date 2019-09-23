Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $24.67. 229,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.