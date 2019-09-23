Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Plans $0.05 — Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

BSCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 170,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,415. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

