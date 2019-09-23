Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Plans — Dividend of $0.17

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1696 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:ADRD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816. Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.