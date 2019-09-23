Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.76 (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7617 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PSR traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

