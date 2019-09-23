Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,480.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $67,872,979 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.27. 34,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,127. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.