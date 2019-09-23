Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,293,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153,447 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.60% of Intuit worth $5,825,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 58.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Intuit by 123.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.10 and a 200 day moving average of $263.32. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $666,778.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,480.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $67,872,979. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

