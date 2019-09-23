Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $24.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,219.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 377,561 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 457,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

