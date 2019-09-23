International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stake Cut by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Stephens lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. 95,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

